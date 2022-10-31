Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey Participates In The ‘Run For Unity’ At Haridwar

New Delhi / Haridwar (The Hawk): The Union Minister for Heavy Industries, Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey led the celebrations for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2022 at BHEL stadium at Haridwar today. The Union Minister participated in the ‘Unity Run’ and administered the Rashtriya Ekta Pledge to the audience.

The Union Minister said that today entire nation is celebrating the contributions of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel in forging unity in our country. He said that the tributes to him are symbols of our belief in the integrity of our nation. The Union Minister said that the indomitable spirit and political astuteness of Sardar Patel engendered a united India bound geographically, culturally and civilisationally.

He added that Sardar Patel’s vision was to make a strong, inclusive, and developed India. For him, national interests were always supreme. The Union Minister said that the Union Government is making all efforts to further the vision of our founding fathers. Modern infrastructure is erasing our geographical and cultural distances. It has progressively become easy to reach every nook and corner of the country.

He added that we should keep in mind that lack of unity gives rise to new national crises and our collective effort can take the country to new heights. He said that the Amrit Kaal is the period of construction of a new India, an India of Sardar Patel’s dreams. The Minister said that the unified response of our country resulted in an unprecedented 200 crore doses of COVID vaccine being administered and large-scale production of ventilators and other lifesaving devices in the country. He said that the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is possible to be realised only through a united India.

After addressing the gathering the Union Minister interacted with the media and said that his meeting with the BHEL officials is to review the progress of various projects and to remove the roadblocks if any. The Union Minister categorically refuted the rumours that the government intends to privatise BHEL, he added that the future of BHEL is brighter than ever. The Member of Parliament from Haridwar, Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was also present during the celebrations.