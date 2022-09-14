Doon's RJ Devanggana Bags 'Radio Influencer Of The Year' Award

Dehradun (The Hawk): City-based Radio Jockey and social media influencer, Devanggana Chauhan, received the award of 'Radio Influencer Of The Year' at a program held in Goa. The program was hosted by BRANDfluenzers, a community for influencers, bloggers, content creators, graphic designers, solopreneurs, digital nomads, and entrepreneurs.

Devanggana represented Uttarakhand at the INDfluenzers 2022 Summit & Awards, a two-day-long Indian influencers and bloggers awards function held in a hotel in Goa. The program focused on Bloggers, Content Creators, Influencers, and Brand Designers using content to build their businesses and personal brands, and featured power talks, workshops, speed networking, and transformation.

Speaking about her achievement, Devanggana said, "I feel immensely delighted to receive the 'Radio Influencer Of The Year' award, as this one is really close to my heart. When we talk about being an influencer, it is not just about being present on the internet but also influencing every day with our talks to masses of all age groups and walks of life. I would like to thank the people of Uttarakhand for giving me tremendous love and affection, and my colleagues throughout my radio journey for being a constant source of support."

During the program, Devanggana was felicitated in the presence of numerous renowned influencers from all across the country.

Devanggana Chauhan, also known as RJ Devanggana and Bhaukali Ladki, is a popular Radio Jockey, Emcee, Digital Show Host, Social Media Influencer, and Television Celebrity. During her career, she has interviewed and interacted with a series of popular celebrities, including Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Irrfan Khan, among many more. She has also hosted several political programs with politicians, including Amit Shah and Vasundhara Raje. Devanggana was the winner of MTV’s travel reality show 'Drive With Nano Season 3.' She has also played the prominent role of Dr. Devangana Mishra in Sony TV’s program 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii.'