Devotees Woke Up Throughout The Night And Worshiped Mother Kali, Shyama Sangeet Took Place Everywhere

Dineshpur (The Hawk): In Bengali-dominated areas, devotees worship Shyama Kali by keeping a fast. During this, the atmosphere of the area became devotional, to please the mother, worship was done with musical instruments like Dhak, Shank etc.

Jai Maa Kali was worshiped throughout Monday night in Ward No. 5 Durga Mandir, Ancient Kali Temple, Chandan Garh, Kali Nagar, Jagdishpur, Khanpur, Dharmanagar, Haridaspur, Pipliya and Motipur No. 2, Anand Kheda No. 1 etc. areas of the city. The worship of Shyama Kali started at around 12 o'clock in the night at all the places. Shyama Kali Pujan concluded at 4 in the morning with Havan and Pushpanjali. In the same Motipur No. 2, a three-day grand cultural program and fair were inaugurated with Shyama Kali Puja. On Tuesday late night, a presentation of Bangla Jatra Dwarkae Alain Shri Krishna based on Bengali folk culture will be given. Many people including Nagar Panchayat President Seema Sarkar, Meena Rai, Himanshu Sarkar, Mrityunjay Sarkar, Omiya Vishwas, Ashok Mistry, Sanjay Shah, Vicky Rai were present here.