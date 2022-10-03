Devotees Offer Wreath On The Ashtami Puja Day Of Durga Puja Festival

Dineshpur (The Hawk): On the day of Ashtami Puja of Durga Puja festival, devotees offered flowers and prayed to the mother for happiness and prosperity in the house. Along with this, during the Sandhi Puja, a symbolic sacrifice of vegetables and fruits was given.

Durga Puja is celebrated in the Terai region at this time. As part of the Ashtami Puja of Durga Puja festival organized in the Bengali dominated area Dineshpur, devotees offered floral tributes to Maa Durga while seeking a vow. Hundreds of devotees sitting in the temple premises were given wreaths with Vedic chants by Suranjan Mukherjee, the chief priest of the temple. The same afternoon, Sandhi Puja was organized. In which the priest after worship offered a symbolic sacrifice of fruits and vegetables at the feet of Mahamayi. On the same Sunday night, the performance of Paradise Farm, Bangla Folk Sanskriti Kala Jatra Gaan was staged at Durga Puja Jatra Theater. The social and religious Jatra ritual 'Pujari Demon' was staged by Ashoknagar Rampur. At the same time, colorful programs were organized in villages like Haridaspur, Khanpur, Dharmanagar, Pipliya, Kali Nagar, Jagdishpur etc. In this work, in the Durga Puja festival in village Haridaspur, a colorful program was held on Sunday night in which dance and tableaux were shown on devotional songs. Earlier, the program was inaugurated by Chief Guest Rudrapur Assembly MLA Shiv Arora by cutting the ribbon. Amit Narang, Jagdish Vishwas, Harish Bhatt, Naresh Tapali, Ajitesh Paik, Rajendra Gupta, Ramen Haldar, Ishwar Dev Gupta, etc. were present on this occasion. Shyam Sundar Vishwakarma conducted the program.