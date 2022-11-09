Delhi: A 75-year-old woman was discovered deceased in unknown circumstances

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to police, a 75-year-old woman was discovered dead in her apartment in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony neighbourhood on Wednesday.

Kulwant Kaur was named as the deceased. She was apparently discovered comatose on the first floor of the building, where she had been residing alone, on Tuesday night.

The victim's sister-in-law, who resides with her family on the second floor of the same building, said on Tuesday that their maid Sameena Praveen came for domestic work and discovered Kulwant lying unconscious on the floor. The incident was reported to the police around 5:17 p.m., the official said.

The victim was transported to National Hearts Institute, East of Kailash, for treatment, but she was later pronounced dead, according to the official. "She immediately alerted the victim's sister-in-law about the incident," the official added.

"Given that the gate and lock were in good condition, the entrance to the house appeared welcoming. Investigation into the matter is continuing. The deceased's family includes three married daughters, "the representative noted.

(Inputs from Agencies)