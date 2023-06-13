Cyclone Biparjoy may wreak significant damage in Gujarat's Kutch and Jamnagar: IMD

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday that the districts of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Jamnagar in Gujarat would be hit the worst by Cyclone 'Biparjoy'.

On the evening of the 15th of June, Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to strike the shores of Saurashtra and Kutch near Jakhau Port as a'very severe cyclonic storm' with maximum sustained winds of 125-135 kmph gusting to 150 kmph.

IMD director Mrutyunjay Mohapatra remarked at a press conference, "its damaging potential could be extensive."

On June 15, the storm could bring extremely heavy rainfall (above 20 cm) to a few locations in the districts of Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka, and Jamnagar. Extreme downpours are unusual in these parts. This can cause flooding in low regions," he explained.

Heavy to extremely heavy precipitation is possible in Porbandar, Rajkot, Morbi, and Junagarh.

These areas can expect winds of up to 145 kilometres per hour.

Inundation of low-lying coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch is possible if tidal surges reach heights of up to six metres. Mohapatra declared that evacuation procedures be implemented immediately.—Inputs from Agencies