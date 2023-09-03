Congress will retain power in Rajasthan: Madhusudan Mistry

Jaipur: On Sunday, Madhusudan Mistry, the senior election observer for the Congress in Rajasthan, predicted that the party would remain in power during the upcoming Assembly elections.

Mistry, who was recently chosen by the Congress high command to act as the senior observer in the upcoming state assembly elections, was in Jaipur to meet with other Congress poll observers.

After the Assembly elections, "no one should have any doubt" that the Congress government will recur in the state, Mistry assured reporters.—Inputs from Agencies