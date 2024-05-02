    Menu
    Karnataka: Huts catch fire after cylinder blast in Yadgir

    The Hawk
    May2/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Huts engulfed in flames after a gas cylinder explosion in Karnataka's Yadgir district. Swift response by firefighting teams averts casualties.

    Yadgir district blast

    Yadgir (Karnataka): Huts caught fire after a gas cylinder blast in Karnataka's Yadgir district on Thursday, according to an official.

    Firefighting vehicles reached the spot and doused the fire.

    No casualty or injury was reported.

    —ANI

