Karnataka: Huts catch fire after cylinder blast in Yadgir

Yadgir (Karnataka): Huts caught fire after a gas cylinder blast in Karnataka's Yadgir district on Thursday, according to an official.
Firefighting vehicles reached the spot and doused the fire.
No casualty or injury was reported.
—ANI
Huts engulfed in flames after a gas cylinder explosion in Karnataka's Yadgir district. Swift response by firefighting teams averts casualties.
