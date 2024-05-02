Uttarakhand: Key Meeting Held For Revival Of Water Sources

Dehradun: Expressing strong displeasure over not receiving an action plan from districts regarding the revival of water sources, streams and rivers in Uttarakhand, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi has given a one-week deadline to District Magistrates in this regard. Considering the seriousness of the matter, CS has directed the District Magistrates to immediately deploy a full-time dedicated Jalgam Nodal Officer in the district for this work.

The Chief Secretary has also directed the District Magistrates to immediately hold a meeting of the District Level Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARRA) within three days. She has directed to prominently connect the Chief Development Officer with this campaign.

The Chief Secretary directed the Additional Chief Secretary of Finance to issue a letter to hold a meeting regarding funding utilisation for the revival of water sources and rivers from various means such as MNREGA, NABARD, CAMPA, and PMKSY.

Chief Secretary Radha Raturi, in a meeting held at the Secretariat on Wednesday, has directed the concerned officers to work on a Holistic and Integrated instead of a district-wise plan for the revival of water sources, rivers, tributaries, and streams of the state.

In an important meeting regarding water conservation in the state, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi directed the District Magistrates to identify 10 critical drying springs in each block and 20 critical drying water streams/tributaries in the district under Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024. Along with this, she has directed to make a plan for the revival of one river in each district under the long-term plan. The Chief Secretary has also directed to work on the action plan for the identification and revival of dried ponds in the plain districts.

It is noteworthy that under the Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024, under the targets for water conservation work at the village level, it has been stated that usually, 2 to 3 water sources are available in hilly villages. Targeting the restoration of these water sources, contour trenches and recharge pits can be constructed in the water supply areas of these sources.

Groundwater can be recharged through raw ponds, check dams and recharge pits in the plain villages. Chal-Khal can be constructed in forest areas and pasture areas near the villages.

Along with this, under the Jal Sanrakshan Abhiyan 2024, it has been stated in the targets for the treatment of critical water sources at the development block level that for the identification of critical water sources, such as drinking water schemes identified by the drinking water department and Jal Sansthan in which excessive reduction in water flow is being observed, can be planned for treatment and the process of implementation can be started. The process of implementation can be started by preparing a plan for the recharge areas of the aquifers identified in the 4 plain districts by the Central Ground Water Board. 145 Critical water sources have been identified for treatment by the Drinking Water Department and Jal Sansthan Department. —ANI