Congress's Add-On

Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Ndtaji Subhas Chandra Bose, BabaSaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar add-on in Indian National Congress' newest, current "all Congress leaders" posters insidious in the 85th Plenary Session of the 138-year-old party in Chhattisgarh. Seeing Ambedkar, Bose in the "Congress Leaders' Posters" pasted all over, many were mighty thrilled, joyous, exhilarated. Many of them even wanted more Congress leades be added to the list: Jaipal Singh Munda (original father of Jharkhand), Deshbandhu Chittaranjan Dass, Swami Dayanand Saraswati, Aurobinda Ghosh, Barindra Ghosh, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, and many more so that the INC, Congrese veritably is fully synonymous to its Indianness at least since 1885...The more the Congress today repopularises its "all leaders, the more intensely it will be associated with very India, Indianness, Indian ethos, Indian system, Indian rules-n-regulations, Indiaism...". Thus the need for the add-on in the Congress list shown below, reveal insiders.