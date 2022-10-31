CM Yogi Inaugurates 2nd Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup Tournament In Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the second tournament of Sardar Patel National Divyang-T20 Cup on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter and former home minister of India in Lucknow on Monday.

Yogi also tried his hand at cricket, during the inauguration event. On the occasion, Yogi said as per a release of the government, "Many programs are going on since morning today to pay tribute to the architect of modern India. I am delighted to see that after 'Run for Unity' in 75 districts, a cricket tournament has been organised. I congratulate all the participants, organisers and sponsors for it.

This will be the biggest tournament for the country's Divyang cricketers.

Twenty teams of divyang cricketers from across the country, segmented in four groups, will fight for the top prize after playing 43 matches. Winners will be declared on November 7, 2022, during the closing ceremony to be held in Lucknow.

For the first time in India, prize money of nearly 30 lakh rupees shall be given to the exceptional performers of the tournament. This is also the first time that match fees shall be provided to the players and their travel expenses shall be reimbursed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also flagged off the 'Run for Unity' race on the occasion of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel's birth anniversary on Monday.

'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' is being celebrated across the country on Sunday on the occasion of the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Since 2014, October 31 is observed as 'National Unity Day' marking the birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. —ANI