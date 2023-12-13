CM Dhami Conducts Surprise Inspection Of ISBT, Interacts With Passengers

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted a surprise inspection of ISBT and other areas of the city late on Tuesday evening and interacted with the passengers present at the Inter-State Bus Terminus.

During this period, the Chief Minister also distributed blankets to the needy on the roads in ISBT and surrounding areas. Along with this, the Chief Minister also interacted with the passengers present at ISBT and took feedback on cleanliness and other arrangements.

While issuing instructions to all the District Magistrates, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the cold wave has started increasing in the state, in view of this, adequate arrangements should be made for bonfires in the urban and rural areas of the state.

The Chief Minister also gave instructions to improve the system of night shelters operated in Municipal Corporations and Municipality areas. —ANI