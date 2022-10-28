Cleanliness Campaign Launched For Chhath Puja

Dineshpur (The Hawk): On the occasion of Chhath festival, the members of the committee under the leadership of Purvanchal Janajagran Samiti President Parmanand Chaurasia carried out a cleanliness campaign in Chhath Ghat on Gadarpur road. On Friday, after meeting with the members of the committee at Chhath Ghat, the committee chairman assessed the water level, made arrangements for effective barricading at the appropriate place, made proper arrangements for entry and exit at the ghat, adequate lighting on the traffic routes, temporary changing rooms. Reviewed many other important works including setting up and setting up of control room. During this, it was also considered to organize a huge Jagran on the day of Chhath Puja program. Anil Mishra, Mahendra Sharma, Nityanand Mishra, Prem Kumar etc present here.