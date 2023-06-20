CII & Himalaya Wellness Company Celebrated International Yoga Day 2023

Dehradun (The Hawk): Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Uttarakhand State Council & Himalaya Wellness Company, Dehradun celebrated International Yoga Day today. On the Occasion Yoga session was organized with the theme Yoga for Wellness with an objective of building immunity and health of employees.

Dr S Farooq, Past Chairman, CII Uttarakhand & President, Himalaya Wellness Company, Dehradun while welcoming the participants mentioned that our country is known for yoga world over and is a birthplace of Yoga. He shared that we all must practice yoga in our daily lives to remain healthy, positive, and strong. Mr David Hilton, Chairman, Hilton School, Dehradun & Ms Patricia Hilton, President, Rotary Club, Dehradun were also present.

Ms Ritu Lamba, Yoga Instructor, Dehradun was the key resource person for the session. She explained about benefits of Yog asanas and gave various yoga tips including those on managing diabetes & Asthma. She shared that yoga is a good basic stretching for easing pain and improving mobility in people with lower back pain.

Over 100 employees of Himalaya Drug Company & CII State Office participated actively. The session was organised in open area and various asanas like Tadasana, Triyak Tadasana, Kati Chakrasana, Vriksh Asana, Vajrasana etc were practised by the participants.