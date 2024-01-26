Chirag Paswan Brushes Aside Hypothetical BJP-Nitish Kumar Alliance Speculations

Amidst Bihar's political uncertainty, Chirag Paswan, former LJP president, dismisses speculations on BJP-Nitish Kumar alliance as hypothetical. In constant touch with BJP leadership, he cancels state engagements for crucial discussions in Delhi, emphasizing LJP's commitment as an NDA ally.

Patna: Former president of the Lok Janshakti Party Chirag Paswan revealed on Friday that he has been maintaining communication with the top leadership of the BJP. However he dismissed any speculations about an alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as purely hypothetical.



During a conversation with journalists at Bihars capital airport Paswan shared that he had postponed his engagements in the state to discuss matters in Delhi over the next few days. He highlighted his contact with the top BJP leadership and mentioned that discussions were currently taking place in the capital.



"As an ally of the NDA in Bihar we are closely monitoring the situation within the state. The BJP, being the member of our alliance keeps me informed and we will continue our discussions in Delhi " Paswan stated.



When asked about an alignment with Nitish Kumar Paswan considered such questions speculative and refrained from providing a definitive answer by saying, "Speculation like this can go on indefinitely."



Rejecting media reports suggesting an alliance with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav if Nitish Kumar were to rejoin the NDA Paswan dismissed them as unfounded and criticized their credibility.



Paswans statements come amidst speculation that Nitish Kumar, an influential figure within I.N.D.I.A. An opposition bloc. Might be contemplating a return, to the NDA.

However both Kumars JD(U) and the BJP have not made it clear which direction they are leaning towards.



K C Tyagi, advisor and spokesperson for JD(U) emphasized the partys commitment to the coalition while expressing concerns about recent developments in West Bengal and Punjab. Following a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Samrat Choudhary, the State BJP president stated that discussions primarily focused on the Lok Sabha polls. He also reiterated the partys stance that they are not open, to forming any alliances. Furthermore Choudhary criticized Nitish Kumar describing him as a politician who frequently changes his alliances like clothes.