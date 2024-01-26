Nitish Kumar Considers Alliance Shift, BJP Reunion Looms: Reports

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a seasoned political player, is reportedly considering a significant shift in alliances, signaling a potential reunion with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The political landscape in INDIA is already facing divisions as leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal rule out alliances with the Congress. Now it seems that Nitish Kumar, who has skillfully navigated through four alliance changes since 2013 is preparing for another shift. Despite his affiliations with the mahagathbandhan and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Kumars contemplation indicates a potential return to the BJP just two years after leaving.



Earlier reports from India Today mentioned a condition for Kumars re entry into the alliance – his resignation as Chief Minister of Bihar. This condition highlights the BJPs approach to adapt to changing dynamics within their alliance.



There have been indications of this shift in recent weeks. Nitish Kumars remarks on politics were met with a strong response, from Lalu Yadavs daughter underscoring growing tensions.



His failure to respond to Congress invitation for the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has added fuel to the speculation regarding his future in politics.



Reports suggest that Kumar is unhappy with the lack of transparency in the INDIA blocs preparations for elections along with feeling excluded as a candidate for prime minister. Insiders indicate that delays in seat sharing discussions, for the Lok Sabha polls have only increased Kumars frustration.

