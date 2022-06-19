Chardham And Hemkunt Sahib Yatra Record Footfall Of Over 22 Lakhs

Dehradun: The footfall tally for the Chardham and Hemkunt Sahib yatra crossed the 22 lakh mark, informed officials on Saturday.

According to the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, more than 7 lakh 60 thousand pilgrims visited Badrinath and 7 lakh 27 thousand in Kedarnath. While 3 lakh 84 thousand in Gangotri, 2 lakh 94 thousand in Yamunotri and more than 88 thousand devotees offered prayers in Hemkunt Sahib.

The total slashed the 22 lakh mark, making it a record tread.

The Uttarakhand government, on May 11, had announced its decision to increase the number of pilgrims by 1,000 each to Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. As many as 16,000 devotees can now visit Badrinath and 13,000 can have 'darshan' of the deity at Kedarnath Dham in a day whereas 8,000 and 5,000 pilgrims can visit Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham respectively in a day.

The doors of the Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham were opened on May 3 and the portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath were opened on May 6 and May 8 respectively.

This year, the registrations for Yatra have also observed a new record as more than 10 lakh pilgrims have registered. —ANI