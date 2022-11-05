chaos when a railway compartment on the Kolkata-Mumbai line catches fire

Nashik (The Hawk): At the Nashik Road station on Saturday, a sudden fire broke out in the parcel van of the 18030 Shalimar Kolkata-Mumbai LTT train, causing panic among the passengers, according to officials.

After the train stopped at platform No. 3 at 8.30 a.m., a large plume of smoke and a blaze were seen coming from the package truck close to the engine.

According to Central Railway Chief Spokesperson Shivaji Sutar, all firefighting resources from the railways and outside were immediately mobilised to tackle the flames.

"The fire has now been brought under control after the engine was detached from the postal van out of caution. No one was hurt in the event, according to Sutar.

Moment Athe railway police were present to stop any potential disaster, commotion was visible for a while as passengers appeared to fear when they saw the smoke and flames.

The train is anticipated to leave soon for its final destination, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai, this afternoon, according to Sutar.

