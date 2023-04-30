New Delhi: The CBI arrested an inspector and a subinspector from the Delhi Police Department for demanding bribe from a local resident.

Inspector Narendra Kumar of the Special Staff of the Rajouri Garden Police Station and ASI Trilochan Dutt have been named as the suspects.

According to a senior CBI official, the agency opened an investigation after receiving a complaint accusing Narendra Kumar and maybe others of bribery attempts.

After receiving a complaint of illegal gambling in a Jhuggi in front of the complainant's home, police conducted an investigation and made an arrest, the CBI said. When confronted by the complaint, Inspector Narendra threatened to frame him, too.

He also asked the complainant to get an agreement to transfer the Jhuggi in his name or otherwise he would be charged under Arms Act/ MCOCA.

The CBI set up a trap and caught the Assistant Sub-Inspector, Special Staff, while he was taking the bribe for Narendra from the accuser.

Searches were conducted at the premises of both accused.

There is ongoing investigation into the situation.—Inputs from Agencies