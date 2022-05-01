Dehradun (The Hawk): Doonites enthusiastically participated in the car and bike rally organized by Throttle Shrottle Dehradun today to promote 'Clean Dehradun' and 'Ride for Safety'. The rally titled Throttle Anniversary Rally 2022 was flagged off from Admire Honda near Dwarka Chowk on EC Road and made its way through Rajpur Road and Mussoorie Diversion Road before concluding at Throttle Shrottle Moto Cafe on Mussoorie Road.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was the Mayor of Dehradun, Sunil Uniyal Gama. Over 100 participants from in and around the city partook in the rally.

Congratulating all the participants on the successful culmination of the rally, Mayor Sunil Uniyal Gama said, "I am very delighted to see so many vintage cars and bikes in the rally today. During this modern era, it is remarkable that several automobile enthusiasts of Dehradun have wonderfully restored and maintained their vintage vehicles."

The ride was supported by Uttarakhand Police wherein the police personnel were seen riding on their bikes along with the participants during the ride.

Speaking on the occasion, Saurav Priyadarshi from Throttle Shrottle said, "The throttle rally turned out to be one of its kind as every community rode together for the betterment of Uttarakhand. We had a fleet of vintage cars along with vintage motorcycles and a fleet of supercars with superbikes all under one roof."

The Throttle Anniversary Rally was comprised of supercars and superbikes, as well as luxury, vintage, classic and retro cars, and bikes. Some among these cars and bikes comprised Lambretta, Vespa, Bajaj Super, Bajaj Priya, Java, Yezdi, BSA, Royal Enfield, Padmini Fiat, Ford Fleet Master, MG TC Roadster, a series of Willys Jeeps, Maruti Gypsy, Kawasaki Ninja, Harley Davidson, and BMW among others.

Spectators and onlookers were also seen clicking selfies with the exotic and luxury cars and bikes during the rally.

On reaching the finishing point, the participants were given a presentation by the members of Isha Foundation on their initiative 'Save Soil'. The renowned band of the city 'Bhairavas' also gave a terrific performance during the occasion.

During the end of the program, a tree plantation drive was also conducted wherein the participants planted trees in the backyard of the cafe, contributing their bit towards environment conservation.

One of the participants, Jatin Aggarwal said, "I have been pretty excited to be part of this rally as the motto behind it is for a good cause. Such events and programs are an effort by fellow Doonties towards making our city clean, as well as encouraging safe driving & riding among people, especially youngsters." "I truly enjoyed the rally. I am very fond of supercars and superbikes but have never caught a glimpse of them from so close. I thank the organizers for hosting this one-of-its-kind rally," said one of the spectators, Avinash Kapoor.