Boy chokes to death on bottle cap in Ambala

Ambala: A 15-year-old boy died after he choked on a bottle cap while opening it, police said on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Yash, a Class XI student and a resident of Defence Colony in Ambala Cantonment, they said.

On Friday night, Yash tried to open the cap of a soft drink bottle with his teeth after his sister could not open it. The cap got stuck in his windpipe, the police said.

Yash's family members tried to get the cap out but in vain. He was taken to a hospital but he could not be saved, they said. The body was handed over to his parents after a post-mortem examination, the police said.—PTI