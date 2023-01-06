BookMyTutes Organise UG Confluence 2023 At Roorkee

Roorkee (The Hawek): Since the admission procedure into 90 prominent universities in the country amongst which 44are central universities including DU, JNU, BHU, Jamia Millia, HNBGU has been based upon CUET (Central University Entrance Test) and the weightage of class 12th is made negligible from this year onwards. Students have been left into total confusion and chaos about their dream of pursuing their studies from such prestigious universities.

To overcome this problem BookMyTutes (Biggest Edtech start-up of Uttarakhand) had organized UG Confluence 2023 at Roorkee. The event was aimed to provide counselling the students in their final year of school to better understand their potential, future career paths and job opportunities in the Commercial Market. Notably Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and Institute of Companies Secretaries of India took major steps in encouraging students to pursue career as a Chartered Accountant and Company Secretary respectively.

Top universities across the country participated in the event Graphic Era, Bennett, Shiv Nadar, FLAME, IILM, GIMS, Quantum, SRM, Uttaranchal and UPES, guiding students by providing them vision and glance of the real happenings of the corporate world and the future scope of liberal arts, management, law, accountancy and computers through BA, BBA, BCOM, LLB and BCA.

“Many times, it is seen that students change their field of interest after under graduation due to unclear understanding of the field, to help them bridge this gap, we have organised this event, completely free of cost for aspiring students “said CA Amit Goyal (Founder& CEO of BookMyTutes).

Mr Ankit Ahuja (Expert Tutor & Organiser) further quoted: - “We’re glad to have informed and educate students to shape their careers and in turn shape our country. Having mentored 300+ students in few hours was undoubtedly challenging but the enthusiasm of students kept us going”.

Mrs Preeti Goyal (Co-founder & COO of BookMyTutes) quoted “The information overload by Internet today have clouded the correct career path, in that sense one to one career counselling have become utmost crucial”.

Mr Somansh Garg (Host and Organiser) influenced students to work for the betterment of our nation and iterated the thought of “To be a leader and not to be a follower in their career path irrespective of their field” to encourage students. It is heartening to see individuals from the Education sector coming together to help students in their journey, such grit and commitment is needed to increase the bar of Indian education so that tomorrow no child needs to leave the country for better opportunities. It is the beginning of education revolution sparked in the country which gives hope and light to the future of millions of families dreaming of quality education and teachers.