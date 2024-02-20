BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in violence-hit Sandeshkhali after high-voltage drama

Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh under scrutiny for alleged land-grabbing and sexual assault. Accusations from women in Sandeshkhali add fuel to the political fire.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday entered violence-hit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district after a division bench of the Calcutta High Court permitted him to do so, minutes after he was stopped by the state police outside the perimeters of the restive area.

Earlier in the day, the West Bengal police halted both BJP and CPI(M) delegations en route to Sandeshkhali, despite an order from a single-judge bench of the High Court allowing them entry. The BJP delegation is headed by Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, while the CPI(M) delegation is led by Brinda Karat.



After police denied him entry, Adhikari told media persons, "By stopping us, Mamata Banerjee is challenging the High Court's order."



Adhikari's lawyers then approached the High Court's Division Bench, which granted him entry. The court also informed Adhikari that he would not be allowed to bring any party workers with him due to Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code being in force.

Adhikari had previously been stopped twice from visiting the area.



A significant number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of 'land-grabbing and sexually assaulting' them under coercion.



Shajahan has been on the run since a mob, purportedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who were conducting a search at his premises in connection with an alleged ration scam on January 5.

