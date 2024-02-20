BJP, CPI(M) Delegations Halted on Way to Sandeshkhali Amid Violence

Political tensions escalate in Sandeshkhali as West Bengal police block BJP and CPI(M) delegations. Calcutta High Court grants permission to Suvendu Adhikari with a cautionary directive.

The West Bengal police on Tuesday halted both BJP and CPI(M) delegations en route to violence-hit Sandeshkhali in the state's North 24 Parganas district.

The BJP delegation is headed by Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, while the CPI(M) delegation is led by Brinda Karat.



Adhikari had previously been stopped twice from visiting the area.



The Calcutta High Court, which granted permission to Adhikari to visit Sandeshkhali on Monday, also directed the BJP leader not to make any provocative statements or create any law and order situation in the restive area.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/sandeshkhali:-west-bengal-opposition-leader-suvendu-adhikari-to-visit-troubled-region



A significant number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of 'land-grabbing and sexually assaulting' them under coercion.



Shajahan has been on the run since a mob, purportedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who were conducting a search at his premises in connection with an alleged ration scam on January 5.

—PTI