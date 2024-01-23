    Menu
    Editorial & Analyses

    At Last, Fence

    author-img
    Soumitra Bose
    January23/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa

    At Last, Fence on India-Myanmar border to end 24x7x365 steady surreptitious flow of illegal infiltrators, Rohingyas, dividers, ultras, anti-India undesired entities etc from Myanmar in to India, thanks to "strict, martinet" Central Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa. Due to "free border or no border" between our country and Myanmar, the North Block-based Union Home Ministry has been facing a harrowing time keeping a 24x7 tab on the "so-called border that even now is free-for-all with no check". "Determined" Home Minister Amit Shah was all set to end that by duly sealing the border 100%. Its to be realised now, confide the officers. 

    —Soumitra Bose

    Categories :Editorial & AnalysesTags :Border Security Illegal Infiltrators Amit Shah Initiative Myanmar Border Sealed Assam CM Union Home Ministry Border Control
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in