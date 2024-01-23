At Last, Fence on India-Myanmar border to end 24x7x365 steady surreptitious flow of illegal infiltrators, Rohingyas, dividers, ultras, anti-India undesired entities etc from Myanmar in to India, thanks to "strict, martinet" Central Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam CM Himanta Biswa. Due to "free border or no border" between our country and Myanmar, the North Block-based Union Home Ministry has been facing a harrowing time keeping a 24x7 tab on the "so-called border that even now is free-for-all with no check". "Determined" Home Minister Amit Shah was all set to end that by duly sealing the border 100%. Its to be realised now, confide the officers.

—Soumitra Bose