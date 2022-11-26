Arvind Kejriwal says Delhi must pick between the BJP's ten videos and the AAP's ten works

New Delhi (The Hawk): Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister, stated on Saturday that Delhi must determine if it needs the BJP's ten films or the Aam Aadmi Party's ten pieces of work for the upcoming civic board elections.

After learning that his deputy Manish Sisodia's name was absent from the CBI chargesheet submitted on Friday, Kejriwal spoke to the media. He said: "Yesterday, the chargesheet was filed by CBI. The name of Manish Sisodia is absent. The CBI has cleared him of all charges. Sisodia was the target of a day and night investigation by the CBI and ED that turned up zero evidence against him."

"A total of 800 cops worked for 24 hours and conducted 500 raids as part of the investigation into the alleged liquor policy scam. They claimed that a scam worth Rs 10,000 crore had occurred. They investigated Sisodia's village and reviewed his bank account "explained the chief minister.

"For face-saving, a second charge sheet can be filed. Since 2015, the probe has been ongoing and will always be ongoing "He asserted.

"The PM has provided us with a certificate of honesty. The prime minister is personally investigating this issue. But despite his exhaustive search, he was unable to uncover any proof that Manish ji was at fault. We can confidently claim to be brutally honest ", he asserted.

As he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, "Prime Minister Ji, despite working 18 hours a day, you always seem to be pointing fingers and smearing others. Inflation will decrease if you work effectively, even for two hours."

Regarding the video of imprisoned minister Satyendar Jain that appeared this morning, Kejriwal stated that the general public must pick if they choose 10 of Arvind Kejriwal's creations or 10 of the BJP.

