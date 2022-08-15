Army man among three thrashed by club bouncers in Gurugram

Gurugram: In another case of assault by bouncers in Gurugram, a fresh case has come to the fore from Sector-29, where three people, including army personnel, were brutally thrashed by four bouncers outside a nightclub.

The incident happened on Sunday night.

The victims were identified as Sunil Kumar, an Indian Army soldier and his brothers Khajaan Singh and Anil Kumar.

The complainant, Sunil Kumar told the police that he along with his two brothers had gone to 'Friction Club' located in Sector-29 market around 11.20 p.m. on Sunday.

"We enjoyed ourselves there for about 20 minutes and thereafter the club operator stopped the music. On this, Anil requested one of the bouncers to play music but he started arguing with us and later the two bouncers brought us out of the club and beat us brutally," Sunil told the police.

Thereafter two more bouncers came to the spot and thrashed the trio with sticks and then fled the spot after threatening them, the complaint alleged in his police complaint.

Based on the complaint a case under sections 323, 506 and 34 of the IPC was registered against the accused at the Sector-29 police station.

"We have registered a case against the criminals. We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV cameras. They will be arrested soon," Inspector Pawan Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sector 29 police station said.

This incident comes after an incident of thrashing of guests and alleged molestation of a woman by the bouncers outside the Casa Danza nightclub located in Udyog Vihar phase-2 on the intervening night of August 7 and 8. The incident came to light after a video went viral.

According to the police, to crack down on brawls happening inside and outside clubs in the city, the district police will soon start verifying bouncer records.

—IANS