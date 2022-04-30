AIIMS, Rishikesh Organizes Workshop On High Altitude/ Trauma Emergency Training For Medical Personnel

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The Departments of Physiology and Trauma surgery & Critical care, AIIMS, Rishikesh has organized a workshop on “High Altitude/ Trauma emergency training for medical personnel deployed at various medical facilities on Chardham Yatra Route” at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh. Doctors to be posted on Chardham Yatra routes participated in this workshop.

The workshop aimed to provide training on high altitude-related medical illnesses and trauma to the doctors deputed by the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand before their posting at various medical centers on the Chardham Yatra route. The training will help this Medical Personnel to provide standard treatment and care effectively to the pilgrims and tourists.

On the occasion, Professor Arvind Rajwanshi, Director, AIIMS said that AIIMS Rishikesh is striving to provide better technical based medical facilities in case of accidents during travel on Chardham Yatra routes, high and inaccessible places. He said that if doctors will fully be trained in emergency medicine, can provide immediate medical care to the injured during emergencies and accidents occurring on yatra routes and hilly areas.

Professor Manoj Gupta Dean Academics said that it is necessary for the health care workers to be skilled for emergency medical treatment on the travel routes in the state of Uttarakhand with heterogeneous geographical locations. Prof Manoj Gupta addressed the gathering and shared his experience about difficulties faced at high altitudes while evacuating the patients. Professor Latika Mohan, Chairperson of Workshop and HOD Department of Physiology welcomed the dignitaries and said that it is the pride for AIIMS that this workshop has been organized here before the Char Dham Yatra on the subject of High Altitude Medicine. Professor Latika said that it will benefit the participants as well as the people coming on the journey.

The resource faculties Col (Dr) S P Singh, Col (Dr) Shailja Karki, Col (Dr) Latika Mohan, Craig Nuttall, and Organizing Secretary of the workshop Dr. Jayanti Pant, and many other dignitaries addressed this workshop. during the program Deputy Director (Admin) Lt Col A.R.Mukherjee, Dean Research Prof Vartika Saxena, Hod Microbiology Dr. Neelam Kaistha, Hod Ophthalmology Dr. Sanjeev Mittal, Hod Pediatric Surgery Dr. SatyaShree, Hod Biochemistry Dr. Anissa A Mirza, Hod General Medicine Dr. Meenakshi Dhar, Hod ENT Dr. Manu Malhotra, Prof Prashant M. Patil, Dr. Sunita Mittal, Dr. Arun Goel, Dr. Yogesh Singh, Dr. Poorvi Kulshreshth and Dr. Ashwini Mahadule and many others doctors were present in this occasion.