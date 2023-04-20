AIIMS Rishikesh Organized Workshop To Train Medicos Posted On Chardham Yatra Route

Rishikesh (The Hawk): In view of the beginning of Chardham Yatra the Department of Physiology AIIMS, Rishikesh organized a workshop on “Chardham Health System Strengthening– Training of Trainers -High Altitude Medicine”.

The workshop was aimed to provide training on high altitude-related medical illnesses and their management to the doctors deputed by the Department of Medical Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand. before their posting at various medical centers on the Chardham Yatra route so that these medical personnel could provide standard treatment and care effectively to the pilgrims and tourists. The workshop is also aimed to train the trainers who are Associate Professors from various medical colleges of the state and nominated by the Department of Medical Education, Uttarakhand. The inauguration of the event was initiated by a lamp-lighting ceremony. The chairperson of the workshop Prof Latika Mohan welcomed the dignitaries. Executive Director of AIIMS Prof Meenu Singh addressed the delegates. Dean Academics Prof Jaya Chaturvedi and Medical Superintendent Prof Sanjeev Mittal addressed the gathering. The workshop included sessions on High altitude environments, the process of acclimatization at high altitudes, high altitude terrain of Uttarakhand, high altitude-related diseases, air evacuation, and oxygen-delivering systems. Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Deepak Gaur AVSM, Prof Satish Deopujari, Professor Emeritus, Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Nagpur, Prof Latika Mohan Prof & Head, Department of Physiology AIIMS Rishikesh, Col S.P.Singh Prof & Head, Department of Physiology Amrita Hospital Faridabad. Craig Nuttall Brigham Young University USA, Dr. Mayank Badola Assistant Director of the Department of Health & Family Welfare Uttrakhand, and Dr. Neeti Gupta Associate Professor of the Department of Ophthalmology AIIMS Rishikesh addressed the workshop. The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Jayanti Pant, Organizing secretary and faculty of the phisiology departrment of AIIMS.