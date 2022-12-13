Ahmedabad: Daylight robbery of Rs 20 lakh

Ahmedabad (The Hawk): Two armed men robbed an employee of an angadia pedhi (Gujarat's traditional courier system) of Rs 20 lakh in broad daylight in the eastern section of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, according to police.

The police have created teams and begun the search for the thieves.

Bhadresh Patel works for R. Ashok kumar & Co., an angadia pedhi located in the Bapunagar diamond market.

In his statement to the Ahmedabad police on Monday, Patel stated that as he was heading to the workplace, he received a call from his customer Hitesh Patel instructing him to collect Rs 20 lakh in cash from his home.

Bhadresh further stated that Hitesh gave him Rs 20 lakh in cash and 500 currency notes of Rs 2000 value.

Bhadresh rode his scooter to his office after collecting the payment.

As Bhadresh ascended the stairs, a someone approached him and attempted to steal the cash-filled bag from him. As he faced the 35- to 40-year-old armed with a pistol-like weapon and attempting to flee on Bhadresh's bicycle, he drew his own firearm.

As Bhadresh sought assistance, bystanders attempted to block the road, but the thieves shot fire in the air and fled.

A case has been filed under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code for robbery, abettor, and the Arms Act. Inspector of Police S.N. Patel is investigating the case.

