93 students fall ill after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar

Patna: At least 93 students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Bihar's Banka district, an official said.

The middle school in the Rajaun block of Anandpur was the scene of the incident on Wednesday.

The students allege that a dead lizard was hidden in their food. However, authorities denied the claim.

The students suffered stomach aches and constant vomiting, so they were admitted to a health centre in Rajaun block, where doctors discharged them after preliminary treatment.

"After learning of the incident, a Block Development Officer was immediately sent to conduct af probe. There was no lizard in the mid-day meal. Every time a mid-day meal is prepared in the school, the teachers and the cook eat it first before it is served to students,” Banka District Magistrate Anshul Kumar said.—Inputs from Agencies