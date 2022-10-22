8 people detained in Assam for improper de-siltation work

Guwahati (The Hawk): For alleged anomalies in the execution of de-siltation work in Guwahati, the Assam police detained at least eight people on Friday, including six engineers from the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and a former Assam civil service official, according to officials.

Along with the government representatives, the director of a private company that rented automobiles was also detained.

According to the authorities, this private company reportedly withdrew government funds and presented bills totaling crores of rupees using falsified documents.

It has also been claimed that the company sent GMC invoices that overstated the cost of the vehicles and equipment it supplied.

According to the police, GMC officers colluded with the company and failed to carry out official tasks in accordance with the standards outlined in the contract documents.

Police apprehended the eight suspects as a result of a complaint following an investigation by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell.

