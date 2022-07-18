4 of family killed in car-lorry collision in K'taka

Raichur, (Karnataka): Four members of a family, including two children, were killed in a head-on crash between a car and a truck in this district of the state on Monday.

According to police, all the deceased were occupants of the car and belonged to the same family from Madhya Pradesh.

The incident took place near Balaiah Camp close to Sindhanur town. The couple was travelling with their two children.

As a result of the collision, the car was severely damaged. The deceased are yet to be identified and exact cause of accident ascertained.

Balaganur police rushed to the spot, while the truck driver fled.

A manhunt has been launched for the accused.

Further investigation is on. —IANS