4 Booked For Conspiring To Kill U'khand Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand police have booked four persons including one occultist for allegedly conspiring to kill Bharatiya Janata Party leader and state Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna, officials said on Monday.

Calling it a "sensational conspiracy", Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udham Singh Nagar Manjunath T C said, "This is a serious matter and a case has been registered on the complaint of the minister's representative."

He said that some of the suspects are being taken into custody and interrogated.

Meanwhile, minister Saurabh Bahuguna expressed confidence in the police probe and said, "The police will reveal the identity of those involved after investigation."

Bahuguna is the MLA from Sitarganj and a Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Skill Development and Employment Protocol and Sugarcane Development in the Government of Uttarakhand.

More details in the matter are awaited. —ANI