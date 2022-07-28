For persons have been booked for allegedly trying to strip a 38-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district during a clash between two groups over watering their fields.

Aligarh: For persons have been booked for allegedly trying to strip a 38-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district during a clash between two groups over watering their fields.





The police registered an FIR against the four people under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (B) (Any man who assaults or uses criminal force to any woman or abets such act with the intention of disrobing or compelling her to be naked), 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and section 3 (2) (va) of SC/ST Act at Harduaganj police station.





Two men were injured in the incident, said police, adding that another FIR has also been registered in the matter.





The victim claimed that she was informed about a clash between her sons and some upper caste men over watering their field.





"When I reached there, I requested them to leave my sons as they were thrashing them but they did not listen to me and one of them tried to strip me by ripping off my clothes. They also abused me."





However, she and her sons managed to escape.





SP (rural) Palash Bansal said that two people from one group were injured during the clash. They were admitted to a district hospital for treatment.





He added that teams have been formed to nab the accused and further investigations are on.

—IANS