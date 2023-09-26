3 injured in leopard attacks in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): Two men in their early 30s have been seriously injured in a leopard attack in Bijnor’s Noorpur area of Uttar Pradesh, Forest officials said.



Bijendra Singh and Ashok Kumar were returning home on a motorcycle when the leopard attacked them near a tubewell.



Residents of Guniyakhedi, both have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment and their condition is stable.



In another incident, Matloob Ahmad was injured in a leopard attack in the same area around the same time.



Following these attacks, concerned locals protested against the forest authorities, demanding the capture of the leopard.



More than 15 locals have died and 55 injured in leopard attacks in the district since February.



Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Gyan Singh said, “In order to curb man-animal conflicts, a cage will be set up at the place where the incident took place.”



–IANS



