11 BJP MCD dissident candidates have been suspended in Delhi

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) Delhi unit suspended 11 candidates for the upcoming MCD elections on December 4 for six years due to indiscipline.

On the advice of Adesh Gupta, the head of the BJP's Delhi chapter, the members were suspended.

The choice was made at a meeting at the BJP office in Delhi, which was presided over by BJP president J.P. Nadda.

Harsh Malhotra, the general secretary of the Delhi BJP, issued a notice of suspension outlining 11 candidates for the MCD elections.

For lack of discipline, Lavlesh Sharma from ward number 250, Ritu Jain from ward number 200, Shama and Virender Aggarwal from ward number 210, Gajender Daral from ward number 35, Ravinder Singh from ward number 111, Antim Gehlot from ward number 127, Poonam Chaudhary from ward number 136, Mahavir Singh and Dharam Singh from ward number 174, and Rajkumar Khurana from

On December 4, there will be 250 seats up for election in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The vote tallying would take place on December 7.

Nadda presided over a core group meeting on MCD election preparations earlier on Monday night.

Adesh Gupta, Baijant Jay Panda, the party's in-charge for Delhi, Alka Gurjar, the convenor of the election management committee, Ashish Sood, and state general secretary (org) Siddharthan make up the core group.

"The strategies and programmes we have been following up to this point have been reviewed by J.P. Nadda. Additionally, a campaigning schedule for the upcoming MCD election would be set "added a BJP source.

He also asked for an update on the candidates' issue, which some applicants had brought up earlier in the discussion.

