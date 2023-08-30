'Weather Is Favourable For Chardham Yatra': Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar

Dehradun: The Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar has posted a tweet and said that the weather has now opened in Uttarakhand and the weather is favourable for Chardham Yatra.

“I heartily welcome all the countrymen to Uttarakhand for the Chardham Yatra,” posted Ashok Kumar on X.

“Weather has been tough in recent two months in Uttarakhand, but all roads have been opened to Char Dham. Char Dham yatra has been rescheduled,” said DGP Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar

Earlier, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar on August 6, said that three people were killed and 20 people are still missing in a landslide that occurred in Gaurikund.

While speaking to ANI, DGP Ashok Kumar said,” Three people have died and 20 people are still missing in a massive landslide that occurred on the Kedarnath Yatra route in Gaurikund.” He further mentioned that a total of 17 people are of Nepali origin and are still missing after the landslide. —ANI