'Red' rain alert in Himachal, schools ordered closed in Shimla, Mandi for next 2 days

Shimla: Heavily rain fell on portions of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, prompting a red alert from the state's meteorological office, which forecast "heavy to very heavy" rain with isolated spells of "extremely heavy" rain in eight of the state's 12 districts overnight.

Schools and universities in Shimla and Mandi were closed on Wednesday and Thursday after Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi and Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary received the alert. On Wednesday, all schools in Bilaspur will be closed, as announced by Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussian Sadiq.

As several landslides occurred on Tuesday due to the rains in the Mandi and hamirpur districts, the red alert was issued in the evening for parts of the Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Una districts.—Inputs from Agencies