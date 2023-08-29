'Infrastructure Has Made Rapid Progress In UP In Past Six Years': CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that infrastructure has made rapid progress in the state since the Bharatiya Janata Party government came to power.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was addressing the FICCI’s National Executive Committee Meeting (NECM) in Lucknow.

During his address, the Chief Minister said, "Infrastructure has made rapid progress in Uttar Pradesh in the past six years...The Ganga Expressway way which is under construction is connecting Meerut and Ghaziabad to Prayagraj...Today if anyone wants to come from Meerut to Prayagraj, it will require 16-17 hours...But after completion of Ganga Expressway, this time will reduce to six hours..."

He also said that Uttar Pradesh has moved from a BIMARU state to the path of a developed state and that in the coming years, it will become the "growth engine" of the country. "After 1985-86 Uttar Pradesh saw a long period of darkness in terms of development...The perception of the nation and world about Uttar Pradesh became very different...There was an identity crisis before the youth, businessmen and citizens here...Today under the guidance and leadership of Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has managed to emerge from the darkness and from being a BIMARU state (category) towards becoming a developed state," Yogi Adityanath said.

He said that the state would not be the sixth-largest economy, but the second-largest economy of the country very soon and that the next five years will be important.

"In the coming years, UP will become the leading economy of the country and will undertake its role as the Growth Engine of the country," CM Yogi said.

"UP reached second rank from 14th position in ease of doing business," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, FICCI Secretary General, Shailesh Pathak said, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP is embarking on a one trillion economy plan."

"I’m confident that the state's evolution from 'Uttar Pradesh' to 'Uttam Pradesh' and ultimately to 'Sarvottam Pradesh' will continue without interruption," he said.

The National Executive Committee of FICCI comprises top industrialists of the country, chief executives of multinational corporations, heads of public sector enterprises, financial institutions, banks and management experts. The Executive Committee meets from time to time in different regions and deliberates on national and region-specific issues. —ANI