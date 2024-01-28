'Garbage into Dustbin': Lalu's Daughter Throws a Dig on Nitish Resignation Termed

Amidst the political turmoil in Bihar, Lalu Prasad's daughter, Rohini Acharya, takes a dig at the resignation of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The comment sparks controversy, revealing underlying tensions within the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Patna: In a comment aimed at Nitish Kumar, the President of JD(U) after his resignation as Bihars Chief Minister, Rohini Acharya, daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad jokingly remarked on Sunday that the 'garbage has finally been thrown into the dustbin.'



Kumar decided to step down from his position as minister expressing dissatisfaction with the functioning of the Mahagathbandhan he had joined less than 18 months ago alongside the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.



"Refuse goes back to where it belongs—into the dustbin. Here's to the garbage within this group " Acharya shared on a social media platform.



Earlier on Thursday she had posted remarks but later deleted them.



The RJD later clarified that Acharyas comments on media were directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.



"The remarks made in a context are withdrawn when political interests manipulate them " explained an RJD spokesperson in response to questions about the deleted posts. In these posts Acharya did not mention any leader by name.



Screenshots of these deleted posts, in Hindi were widely circulated on media. One of these comments referred to 'those who are ideologically lost while claiming to be champions of socialism.'

This was seen as a criticism of the Chief Minister of Bihar who is an ally of the RJD. The Chief Minister had expressed his disapproval of 'dynasty politics just a day before this.