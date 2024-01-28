Nitish Kumar Set to Take Oath as Bihar CM at 5 PM Today, Joined by Deputies Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha

Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar Chief Minister, paving the way for a new government. The swearing-in ceremony, scheduled for 5 PM today, will witness Nitish Kumar taking the oath for the ninth time. Joining him as deputy chief ministers are Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha from the BJP.

Patna (Bihar): In a political move Nitish Kumar, the leader of Janata Dal (United) resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Sunday. This decision paved the way for a new government to be formed, ending a day filled with developments.



After accepting Nitish Kumars resignation Governor Rajendra Arlekar requested him to serve as the caretaker chief minister until the new government takes office. The swearing in ceremony is scheduled for 5 PM today, where Nitish Kumar is expected to become Chief Minister for the time. He will be joined by two chief ministers from the BJP.



To ensure a transition of power and avoid any potential power vacuum, both the BJP and JD(U) are taking swift action. BJP national president JP Nadda is set to arrive in Bihar today. He will be welcomed by Union Minister Nityanand Rai and former state party president MP Sanjay Jaiswal.



Putting an end to speculation Sumit Shashank, spokesperson for BJP in Bihar state confirmed that Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha will be sworn in as Nitish Kumars deputies. This announcement dispels any rumors, about potential candidates.

Looking back at political developments Nitish Kumar commented on the current state of affairs within the 'Mahagathbandhan' that was formed a year and a half ago expressing his dissatisfaction. Nitish Kumar, who had previously ended ties with the BJP in 2022 tried to bring opposition forces to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling party in the national election.



Nitish Kumars political journey has been characterized by alliances and realignments. In 2000 he became Chief Minister for the time after campaigning against 'Jungle Raaj' under RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Despite serving terms as Bihars CM he broke away from the NDA in 2013 due to his opposition to Narendra Modis candidacy as BJPs prime ministerial candidate.



In 2015 Nitish Kumar formed an alliance with RJD and Congress and returned as Chief Minister. However he decided to part ways with the alliance in 2017 due to issues of corruption and governance within the RJD. In 2022 Nitish Kumar again severed ties, with the BJP accusing them of conspiring against him and trying to influence JD U MLAs into rebelling.

