Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted by drone attack days after Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar's killing

Jerusalem: A drone was launched towards Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in the northern Israeli town of Caesarea on Saturday, his spokesman said, adding that the premier was not in the vicinity and there were no casualties.

Earlier, the Israeli military said that a drone was launched from Lebanon and that it had hit a building. It was not immediately clear what the building was.

Two more drones that crossed into Israeli territory were intercepted, the military said.

There were no casualties reported, according to the Israeli ambulance service and police said explosions had been heard in Caesarea, the coastal town where Netanyahu has a holiday home.

The drone attack was not immediately claimed by the Lebanese Iran-backed group Hezbollah, which has been trading fire with Israel since last October, or any other militant group.

The attack comes days after the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) killed Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.

Following Sinwar's death, Hezbollah had vowed to up the ante against Tel Aviv and had said it was moving to an escalating phase of the war.

—Reuters