logo
World

Israel Kills Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander

Israel targets Islamic Jihad's Khaled Abu-Daka in Gaza, ensuring precision and minimal civilian risk.
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷 Middle East
Nov 22, 2024, 09:33 AM
Israel Kills Islamic Jihad Rocket Commander

Jerusalem: Israel has eliminated the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group's rocket unit, Khaled Abu-Daka, according to a joint IDF and Israel Security Forces (Shin Bet) statement.
The statement added that Abu-Daka was targeted yesterday as he operated in the Deir al-Balah humanitarian zone in central Gaza.
On October 7 and in the days since Abu-Daka oversaw rocket fire toward southern border communities.
Before the strike, extensive measures were taken to minimize the risk to civilians, including the use of precise munitions, accurate intelligence, and aerial surveillance, according to the statement.

—ANI

Gaza humanitarian zoneGaza military operationIDF Shin Bet operationDeir al-Balah strikecivilian risk minimizationMiddle East conflictIsrael-Gaza ConflictIsrael Defense ForcesPalestinian Islamic JihadIslamic Jihad commander killedKhaled Abu-DakaIslamic Jihad rocket fireIsrael southern border attackprecision airstrikeGaza rocket unit

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...