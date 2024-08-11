Israel Defense Forces
J·Aug 11, 2024, 07:28 am
Gaza says 39,790 Palestinians killed since October 7, US says 'deeply concerned' after fresh attack on school
J·Jul 01, 2024, 12:00 pm
Gaza militants fire rockets into Israel, as tanks advance in north and south
J·Jun 05, 2024, 01:43 pm
Israel establishes new counterterror unit for Gaza-area communities
J·Dec 12, 2023, 06:23 am
Israeli Military Intelligence, Shin Bet interrogate arrested Hamas militants
J·Nov 21, 2023, 09:39 am
IDF strikes 3 Hezbollah anti-tank missile squads in Lebanon
J·Oct 07, 2023, 08:54 am
Mayor of Israel town killed in Hamas rocket fire
J·Oct 07, 2023, 07:16 am
Israel declares 'readiness for war' after rocket attacks from Gaza
