Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad Terrorists Killed in 4-Hour Jenin Shootout: IDF

Jan 23, 2025, 04:33 PM
Israeli soldiers operate in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights near the border with Syria, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, December 28, 2023. [Credit: Reuters]

Jerusalem: Two Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists responsible for deadly shooting attack were killed during an ongoing counterterror operation in Burqin, near Jenin, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday morning.

Muhammad Nazal and Katiba Shelbi were killed during a four-hour exchange of gunfire after barricading themselves inside a building.

Nazal and Shelbi were involved in a Jan. 6 shooting attack near Kedumim in which a police officer and two retired teachers were killed. Hamas initially claimed responsibility for that attack.

The IDF said additional suspects who linked to the shooting spree were also detained for questioning.

During the operation, one soldier was moderately injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, a major counterterror operation in the Jenin refugee camp entered its third day. The raid came on the heels of the Palestinian Authority's failed crackdown in the Jenin refugee camp. (ANI/TPS)

