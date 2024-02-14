Hamas Attack
J·Feb 14, 2024, 11:29 am
Israeli victims of October 7 press ICC to investigate Hamas
J·Jan 23, 2024, 12:58 pm
24 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting, highest single-day toll
J·Dec 25, 2023, 05:43 am
October 7 revisited: When terror came knocking and Israeli intelligence was caught unawares
J·Nov 30, 2023, 08:45 am
3 civilians, 2 terrorists killed in Jerusalem shooting
J·Nov 27, 2023, 01:29 pm
Elon Musk visits Oct 7 attack site in Kfar Aza
J·Oct 07, 2023, 09:28 am
Israel Defence Forces launch Operation 'Iron Swords' after Hamas' surprise attack
