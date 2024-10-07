Iran's internal problems will be exploited by Israel, says defence expert Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd)

New Delhi: On the first anniversary of the Hamas attack on Israel, defence expert Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor (Retd), said Israel may exploit Iran's internal problems in the coming year.

Kapoor highlighted the use of technology that by Israel that had helped them eliminate hig value targets.

"In the coming year, I feel Iran's internal problems would be exploited by the Israelis. Social media will be used to garner support of the world," he said.

"Use of technology is one thing which has come to fore and of course Mossad has played a key role in neutralizing major attacks which happened on September16-17 this year. Iran and Hezbollah leaders were targeted- who were in Beirut at that stage. The use of satellite technology and the exposure to social media has led to capturing of senior leadership," he added.

The retired Air Marshal said that Israel will be in a better position to fight as the US goes to the polls.

"The embargo which is being threatened by the European Union and some sections in America in light of the coming elections would be overcome. And with the elections going on in the United States next month, I feel Israel will be in a better position to respond. And at present Israel is fighting on seven fronts including the Houthis in the southeast and along the Red Sea route. I feel this war will turn into many other aspects which will be useful for the country," he said.

Kapoor said that as the Hamas-Israel war completed one year on Monday, Hamas has been pushed to the south close to Egyptian border.

"It is 7 October and it is exactly one year since the Hamas attacked the Israelites. Let's take a recap of what has happened in this year and what options lie ahead for Israel and the world. 1,200 people killed and over 250 hostages taken on the Jewish holiday day on October 7 last. Israel acted swiftly and neutralized most part of Gaza. In last one year, Hamas has been pushed to south close to Egyptian border. On the north, the Lebanon and the Hezbollah has started to attack the northern cities. Israel has launched an operation called Northern Arrow. The top leadership of Hamas, Hezbollah and very large senior militaries and Iranian leaders have been utilized in last one year," he said.

