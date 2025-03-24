IDF strikes key Hamas commanders as Gaza crisis deepens

Tel Aviv: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) announced a targeted strike on a Hamas operative inside Gaza's Nasser Hospital compound.

In a post on X, the IDF stated, "A key Hamas terrorist who was operating from within the Nasser Hospital compound in Gaza was precisely struck. The strike was conducted following an extensive intelligence-gathering process and with precise munitions in order to mitigate harm to the surrounding environment as much as possible."

The military accused Hamas of using civilian sites as cover, stating, "Hamas exploits civilian infrastructure while brutally endangering the Gazan population--cynically using an active hospital as a shelter for planning and executing murderous terrorist attacks in a direct violation of international law."

Separately, the IDF confirmed the killing of two key Hamas commanders, writing, "ELIMINATED: Deputy commander of Hamas' Gaza Brigade and the commander of Hamas' Shejaiya Battalion."

The IDF identified them as Ahmad Salman 'Awj Shimali, "responsible for operations, planning Hamas' offensive strategy, and building the brigade's force in preparation for the brutal massacre on Oct 7," and Jamil Omar Jamil Wadiya, "responsible for deploying the battalion's forces against IDF troops and operated to restore and reorganise the battalion. He was involved in an attack in which Daniel Viflic, 16, was murdered."

Earlier today, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff blamed Hamas for the renewed fighting, rejecting claims that Israel derailed ceasefire efforts. "So this is on Hamas. The United States stands with Israel," he told Fox News, as reported by Al Jazeera. He said Hamas refused a bridging proposal that aimed to extend the truce into April.

"Hamas is the aggressor here." Hamas responded, "We have positively responded to all the efforts made towards us. It was Netanyahu that has backed down on the agreement. It was Netanyahu who turned a blind eye to it. Therefore, it is Netanyahu, not Hamas or the resistance, that should be pressured to comply."

Meanwhile, Israeli air and ground operations continued in Beit Hanoun and Rafah, with airstrikes in Lebanon targeting Hezbollah sites. Gaza's humanitarian crisis deepened, with UN official Philippe Lazzarini warning, "Every day that passed without the entry of vital humanitarian aid, including food, into the Gaza Strip brings the besieged territory closer to an acute hunger crisis."

Gaza's Health Ministry reports 50,021 deaths and 113,274 wounded. The Gaza Government Media Office puts the toll at over 61,700. In Israel, 1,139 were killed in the October 7 attacks, with more than 200 taken captive. (ANI)