Israel strikes 'military targets', weapon storage sites in Syria

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Defence Forces struck military targets inside Southern Syria along with weapon storage sites in the past few hours, the IDF announced in the early hours of Wednesday.

The operational update was shared in a post on X by the IDF.

It noted that military targets, which include command centres and weapon storage sites, were struck.

Stating that the presence of military forces and assets in south Syria poses a threat to civilians, the IDF said it would continue its operations to "remove any threat to Israelis".

The IDF has been routinely working along the Syrian border to "ensure the safety and security of Israeli residents".

Earlier in January this year, the IDF confiscated over 3300 weapons from Syrian territory in this regard.

In another operation in January, the IDF seized and dismantled weapons and infrastructure of the Syrian Armed Forces which as per the IDF "could harm our civilians". The IDF has reiterated its stance, "We will continue to dismantle these threats on all fronts."

